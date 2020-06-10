Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after buying an additional 175,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 224,659 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

