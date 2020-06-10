Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 89,496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of ECON opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

