3,000 Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Switch by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after acquiring an additional 930,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after acquiring an additional 284,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Switch by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $154,825,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,449,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,380,975.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,420. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 294.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

