Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.77. The company has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $345.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

