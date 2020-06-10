Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $37,000 in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,314.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,936 shares of company stock worth $30,733,172 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

