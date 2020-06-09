Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,997 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,370.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,312 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day moving average is $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

