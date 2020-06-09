Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Wix.Com worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.Com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wix.Com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.Com by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.10. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

