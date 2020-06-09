Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.89 Million Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,446,000 after purchasing an additional 571,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $104,804,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320,036 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,180,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.