1623 Capital LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1623 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.7% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,566.61.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

