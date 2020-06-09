Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,566.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,404.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

