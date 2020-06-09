Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 799 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 924% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.