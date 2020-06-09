Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 800 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.