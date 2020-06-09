Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,430 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of HollyFrontier worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.72. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

