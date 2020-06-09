Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,566.61.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,404.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,032.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

