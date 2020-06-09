Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 112,731 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112,731 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $101,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,032.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,566.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

