Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,566.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,404.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,032.28. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.