WT Wealth Management Has $2.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WT Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,566.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,404.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

