JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 641,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,385,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of CMA opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

