Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,531 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

