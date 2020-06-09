Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.16 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.