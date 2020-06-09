PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of PVH worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PVH by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 99.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

