Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 200 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

