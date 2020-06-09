Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,852,000 after buying an additional 171,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System Inc
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,200 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,200 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Kontoor Brands Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares
Kontoor Brands Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Scotts Miracle-Gro Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report