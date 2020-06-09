Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,200 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $214,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,845,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 317,757 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,679,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 563,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,039,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.