Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KTB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

KTB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after buying an additional 430,435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 412,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

