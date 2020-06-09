Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.37.

Shares of MHK opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

