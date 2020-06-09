Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.661-3.724 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY20 guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

NYSE:SMG opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

