Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Mueller Industries worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,981,000 after buying an additional 101,964 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $255,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

MLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

