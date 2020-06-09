Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,117,607.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $10,711,525. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

