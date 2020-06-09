Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,509 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 229.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,329,000 after acquiring an additional 794,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after acquiring an additional 197,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

