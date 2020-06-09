Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,059,975 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,059,975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 123,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,915,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after buying an additional 798,071 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.