Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 14,784 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VF worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

