Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.61 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,935 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

UNM stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.