US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

