Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,614,000 after buying an additional 76,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after buying an additional 354,146 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,901,000 after purchasing an additional 402,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.