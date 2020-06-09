Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 666 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,121,000 after buying an additional 557,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $46,526,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 423,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 380,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after buying an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.