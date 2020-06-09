Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 25,200 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 432,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 32.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.