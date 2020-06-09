Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,007,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 542,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

