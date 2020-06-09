Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

