Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 766,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,362,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.39. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $109.39 and a 1 year high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

