Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.17 million, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,608.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

