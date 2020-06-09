Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $489-491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.89 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.36-0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $182.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.50.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.17. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,761.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

