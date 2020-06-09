Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

