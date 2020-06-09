Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 129,797 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,797 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 217.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $108,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $131,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $104,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,635.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.