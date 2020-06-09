Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cerner by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 225,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,741 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,806. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

