Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.32% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

