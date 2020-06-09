Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Corteva worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

