Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $295,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $69,264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $23,939,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $170.03.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

