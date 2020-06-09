51,032 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,845,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after buying an additional 959,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE COLD opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.13. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.