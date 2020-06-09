Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,847 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

